The Connector

The Connector

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Stev's avatar
Stev
2d

Good piece. The Mamdani campaign also sparked a lot of joyful efforvescence around the city and on Instagram.

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Robert N Abernethy's avatar
Robert N Abernethy
2d

Micah, I really like the Lead with Joy idea of shared experiences.

The idea of a series of non- political gatherings that allow the organic growth of shared ideas & trust cld work across many age groups.

Resist

Avance la Lucha

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