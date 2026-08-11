The Connector

The Connector

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
15h

Time is another element to consider in mobilizing voters beyond the traditional battleground maps.

The best time to engage with people is when something happens that impacts their lives (a school closing, foodstamp cuts, a shooting...). It harnesses people's attention while the issue is fresh in their minds to establish a connection with them. It's timely, relevant and non-partisan. And once that connection is made, organizers can use that connection to engage and mobilize them over time.

Democracy Labs created MakeItFast.org for thispurpose. It is a free resource for progressive groups to quickly create an online channel to reach people affected by an issue. Think of a channel as an online version of a TV channel and that people can choose and subscribe to - anonymously (no phone number, no texts messages, no email needed).

Channels are hyper-local and any number of channels can be created for different issues or locations. Subscribers get alerts immediately on their phones or laptops. A 'call-in-radio' like features lets subscribers anonymously share their own updates with other subscriber to a channel. Ideal for reporting a local danger...

MakeItFast works for grassroots groups as there's no cost as with texting, and people do not share any information about themselves so they cannot be spammed by other groups.

Checkout this MakeItFast channel to see how this solution works:

How To Track ICE Deaths Despite Disinformation

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/08/05/how-to-track-ice-custody-deaths/

Questions? Email Deepak@thedemlabs.org

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