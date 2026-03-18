The Connector

The Connector

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Alexandra Dildine's avatar
Alexandra Dildine
1h

Any sense of what the organizing “homes” are? Are these mostly Indivisible groups? Local communities that have developed an attachment through this process? I imagine it’s a combination of all of the above.

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1 reply by Micah L. Sifry
Michael Prieve's avatar
Michael Prieve
37m

Democracy requires participation. Do what you can. https://www.instagram.com/p/DV1TJCXFE3T/?img_index=1

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