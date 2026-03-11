The Connector

Once again we are on the same page. Here is an article I published in the Grassroots Connector about helping people to get involved and stay involved. The cards mentioned in the article are now available in Proshop- Resources For Resistance, Linktree Business Card. They have proven very helpful. https://grassrootsconnector.substack.com/p/my-new-years-resolution?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

How do you harness the energy at a rally to connect with attendees to organize a movement?

FastAlert.now is a free resource designed for people to connect - without sharing their phone number. But they still get alerts on their phone. This works across iPhone, Android and Windows devices - both phones and laptops.

Think of it as a radio station, with multiple channels. An organizer can have as many channels as needed with even a channel for each No Kings Rally. Each channel has a unique URL and QR Code that people can scan to opt in anonymously with two clicks.

Once they are tuned in, an organizer can send out alerts to all the people who have subscribed to a channel. Alerts can also include a URL, image or phone number. eg. Click here to learn more about the next rall, call this number for help ...

It's also possible to have the equivalent of call-in radio. So people who have subscribed to a channel, can share their updates with the channel as well. This also is done anonymously.

Channel can be set up in an hour without any technical skills. Alerts can be broadcast to any number of users at no cost. Learn more info@thedemlabs.org

**Protect your privacy**

The key thing that many activists don't realize is that any app (Signal, WhatsApp, Telegram) is vulnerable because when they download the app from Google or Apple, they provide their phone number. So when there is a group of people on WhatsApp, the communication may be encrypted, but it is possible for a bad guy to identify the phone number of all the people on that discussion. And from the phone number their location and identity is easily found.

