The Connector

The Connector

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Patti Crane's avatar
Patti Crane
3d

Micah Sifry has performed a service for those of us who believe in ACTING, not agonizing. His ProDemStack tool maps out the tendencies of 236 Substack sites identified as pro-democracy. The resistance movement needs more and deeper coverage, and the same old Trump tropes deserve less repetition. We already know what he said and did. Of greater interest: What are WE doing?

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Clean Energy Now's avatar
Clean Energy Now
3dEdited

Micah - I'm glad you are pointing out the futility of gloom and doom articles. There is also an epidemic of them on Facebook. I like your plan to steer readers towards more Action sites by restocking and promoting those sites.

Another tactic: Have you ever spoken directly to any of the authors of the Alarm sites ?? Could they be convinced to become more Action oriented ??

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