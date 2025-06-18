The Connector

3d

Just an anecdote to add to the story: my parents live in a very small town near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho (it’s not where they’re from; there’s a long boring story as to why they’re there). They are also definitely liberal Democrats. Anyway, I spoke to my father on Sunday and he said that as he was driving into CdA to get groceries, he found a No Kings rally happening along the highway. He described it as a quarter of a mile long, multiple people deep on both sides, with a very bored looking CdA cop at one end making sure nothing got out of hand. So several hundred people, at least.

He honked and waved, and he said he wasn't the only one doing that.

In Northern Idaho.

3d

We and our large circle of friends WISH the Democrats would GRAB the emotional moment and use the words used by Bernie Sanders! Straightforward, detailed and willing to respond to naysayers! Bernie talks facts with strength and believe me, Democratic voters WANT that! ~ Sally in Reston Virginia and Hudson Ohio!!!

