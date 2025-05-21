The Connector

The Connector

gary krane
6d

Micah, Great very much needed high priority work as always!

I believe you asked for recommendations of major outfits who train people in NVDA:

My two top recommendations are TrainersforChange.org and ChooseDemocracy.us.

I myself am willing to substantially support (through a TaxTheRich.org PAC (in formation) totally supportive of Independents, not Dems nor GOPers) projects that include NVDA tactics, and are focused on rapidly organizing and mobilizing former Trump Voters by their peers, in the four districts where the GOP Rep won by 1.26% or less:

Iowa 1st Republican 0.19% margin of win

Colorado 8th Republican (flip) 0.73%

Pennsylvania 7th Republican (flip) 1.01%

Pennsylvania 10th Republican 1.26%

Please reply(contact info in link below) if you wish to be hired or can recommend former Trump voter talent, can provide support, or can advise (recommend partners, refine campaign strategy etc)

Details: "Solution#1: 4 GOPers standup to the dictator by the 4th of July!" one pager: bit.ly/hiLevGOP which has my contact info. , Gary Krane in PA

Robin Epstein
6dEdited

Also, thanks for the unpleasant but needed reminder that it’s not only elected feckless, corporate Dems we have to deal with, but also Hillary-loving, Hogg-hating Blue MAGA. And we can’t break up with them, right? We need them, as well as some of the Trump voters they insist are all racist, sexist cretins and not worth the time of day, if we are to regain a governing majority.

