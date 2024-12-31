The Connector
It's a Crime Spree, Not a "Coup"
Let's keep (F)elon Musk in perspective and not give him and Trump power they don't have. Plus:
Feb 11
•
Micah L. Sifry
34
It's a Crime Spree, Not a "Coup"
10
Send Elon Musk to Mars!
The sooner the better. As the far-right mega-billionaire rifles illegally through the US government, opposition is rising fast. Plus, a post-mortem on…
Feb 4
•
Micah L. Sifry
25
Send Elon Musk to Mars!
6
January 2025
Is the “Resistance” Over? It's Just Getting Started.
Why obituaries for opposition to Trump are premature. Plus an update on the DNC chair race as it comes into final focus, and more on why Elon Musk's…
Jan 28
•
Micah L. Sifry
42
Is the “Resistance” Over? It's Just Getting Started.
17
Let Us Bear Witness to the Truth
Elon Musk showed us who he is on Trump's inauguration day; don't let others gaslight you into thinking otherwise. Plus, the latest on the DNC chair…
Jan 22
•
Micah L. Sifry
21
Let Us Bear Witness to the Truth
4
Slouching Towards Bedlam
The big picture as Trump returns to power, plus some silver linings from the world of civic tech, and first thoughts on the Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal…
Jan 16
•
Micah L. Sifry
13
Slouching Towards Bedlam
11
Opening the DNC's Black Box
Making public the names of the 448 voting members of the Democratic National Committee, as the party prepares to pick a new chair.
Jan 10
•
Micah L. Sifry
14
Opening the DNC's Black Box
4
December 2024
Line-Waiters, Line-Cutters, Donald Trump and the Pride Paradox
Those of us who want a more sane and humane America have a deep story problem, one that can't be fixed simply by throwing money at influencers.
Dec 31, 2024
•
Micah L. Sifry
16
Line-Waiters, Line-Cutters, Donald Trump and the Pride Paradox
20
The Worst Government Money Can Buy
While plutocracy is further installed in Washington, Democratic activists and donors are fighting to fix their own scam- and graft-riddled house.
Dec 18, 2024
•
Micah L. Sifry
34
The Worst Government Money Can Buy
7
The Best and the Brightest
Geniuses ran the Harris-Walz campaign, and now even greater geniuses will be running the Trump Administration. Look out!
Dec 13, 2024
•
Micah L. Sifry
19
The Best and the Brightest
6
News: The Post-'24 Democratic Tech Reckoning Has Begun
MoveOn is leaving private equity giant Bonterra for non-profit tech platform Action Network. Plus, what the "too woke" vs "too corporate" debate is…
Dec 5, 2024
•
Micah L. Sifry
26
News: The Post-'24 Democratic Tech Reckoning Has Begun
17
November 2024
Fake-Fighting Fascism
Were Democratic leaders just gaslighting us when they said Trump was a grave threat to democracy? Can we get them some spine transplants, soon?
Nov 26, 2024
•
Micah L. Sifry
19
Fake-Fighting Fascism
9
Notes on the Aftermath
How the networks we built and skills we learned in 2024 may help in the battles for democracy and equal rights, now and ahead.
Nov 21, 2024
•
Micah L. Sifry
20
Notes on the Aftermath
5
