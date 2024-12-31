The Connector

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About

January 2025

Is the “Resistance” Over? It's Just Getting Started.
Why obituaries for opposition to Trump are premature. Plus an update on the DNC chair race as it comes into final focus, and more on why Elon Musk's…
  
Micah L. Sifry
17
Let Us Bear Witness to the Truth
Elon Musk showed us who he is on Trump's inauguration day; don't let others gaslight you into thinking otherwise. Plus, the latest on the DNC chair…
  
Micah L. Sifry
4
Slouching Towards Bedlam
The big picture as Trump returns to power, plus some silver linings from the world of civic tech, and first thoughts on the Israel-Gaza ceasefire deal…
  
Micah L. Sifry
11
Opening the DNC's Black Box
Making public the names of the 448 voting members of the Democratic National Committee, as the party prepares to pick a new chair.
  
Micah L. Sifry
4

December 2024

Line-Waiters, Line-Cutters, Donald Trump and the Pride Paradox
Those of us who want a more sane and humane America have a deep story problem, one that can't be fixed simply by throwing money at influencers.
  
Micah L. Sifry
20
The Worst Government Money Can Buy
While plutocracy is further installed in Washington, Democratic activists and donors are fighting to fix their own scam- and graft-riddled house.
  
Micah L. Sifry
7
The Best and the Brightest
Geniuses ran the Harris-Walz campaign, and now even greater geniuses will be running the Trump Administration. Look out!
  
Micah L. Sifry
6
News: The Post-'24 Democratic Tech Reckoning Has Begun
MoveOn is leaving private equity giant Bonterra for non-profit tech platform Action Network. Plus, what the "too woke" vs "too corporate" debate is…
  
Micah L. Sifry
17

November 2024

© 2025 Micah Sifry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture